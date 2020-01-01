This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.

Whangamata Police have asked for anyone to report a missing person after a man aged 70-75 years was found by a passing boat in the channel off Beach Rd boat ramp Whangamata at about 3pm today.

Sergeant Will Hamilton said police received a call that a person was found about 150m-200m north of the boat ramp in the harbour channel and was retrieved from the water by a boatie returning to shore.

The man was brought to shore and CPR was commenced, in vain.

"It appears that the man in the water has been deceased for a matter of hours."

Police ask for anyone aware of a missing person to call Sergeant Will Hamilton on 105.

The death is expected to be referred to the Coroner.

Whangamatā deputy fire chief Jim Barker told the Herald they were called to the emergency about 3pm.

A male was already on the beach when they arrived and they believed a member of the public had started the CPR on him.

Emergency services administered CPR for 10 minutes before they stopped, he said.

Meanwhile, a police spokeswoman said that two people were stuck in a rip and drifting out to sea at Coopers Beach in the Far North about 2.45pm.

At one point it appeared three people were stuck in the rip, she said.

However, all were ashore and appeared to be okay, she said.

A St John spokesman confirmed they had attended to two patients, who had not been injured.

Earlier this afternoon a person was also involved in a water incident at Hot Water Beach, near Pye Place.

A St John spokesman said the male patient sustained moderate injuries about 12.45pm and was taken to Thames Hospital.

Meanwhile, Surf Life Saving Northern Region's Operational Manager Alan Gibson said it's been a busy season for the volunteer organisation.

One person was rescued on New Years Eve in 57th search and rescue in the last 28 weeks for the Northern Region's Surf Lifesaving teams.

Northern Regions' manager said it's been a busy season for Surf Lifesaving. Photo / File

On Monday alone, Surf Life Saving prevented 1176 incidents in the Northern Region, meaning that if lifeguards weren't there, the actions of those they spoke to could have led to a rescue needed - such as not swimming between the flags, not knowing where a nearby rip is, swimming alone or swimming too close to rocks.

And that wasn't even a particularly busy day, Gibson said.

"We administer between four to seven major first aid responses a day before St Johns arrives."

"It's not just between the flags, a lot of the work is occurring out of the flags," he said.

Over seven-and-a-half thousand people were recorded at Northern Beaches on Monday, over 2,000 of which the lifeguards engaged with to ensure swimmers are aware of the conditions,

"It's proved to be a bit of a challenge, we are a volunteer organisation.

"We're recognising that all the public donations are making the difference," Gibson said.

Gibson said the number of significant injuries on the beach were down from last year, although lifeguards were seeing more abrasions and cuts than normal.