Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 27 and Maukoro Landing Rd, Patetonga, which has left seven people injured.

Emergency Services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at 12:05pm.

Five people have been seriously injured in the crash and have been taken to Waikato Hospital. A further two people received moderate injuries.

SH27 PATETONGA - ROAD CLOSED - 1:15PM

A serious crash south of Patetonga has now CLOSED #SH27 between Mangatarata and Tahuna. Allow extra 15 mins for detour via SH2 Ngatea: https://t.co/W3ybk9u0mw ^TP pic.twitter.com/rwdG4Yi6TL — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) January 1, 2020

State Highway 27 is closed between Maungataraata and Tahuna and diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.