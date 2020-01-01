Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 27 and Maukoro Landing Rd, Patetonga, which has left seven people injured.

Emergency Services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at 12:05pm.

Five people have been seriously injured in the crash and have been taken to Waikato Hospital. A further two people received moderate injuries.

State Highway 27 is closed between Maungataraata and Tahuna and diversions are in place.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.