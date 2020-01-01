Police are at the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of State Highway 27 and Maukoro Landing Rd, Patetonga, which has left seven people injured.
Emergency Services were alerted to the two-vehicle crash at 12:05pm.
Five people have been seriously injured in the crash and have been taken to Waikato Hospital. A further two people received moderate injuries.
State Highway 27 is closed between Maungataraata and Tahuna and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.