A search is underway for a possible missing person off the Napier coast on Marine Parade.

Constable Brian Halse, from Hawke's Bay Search and Rescue said drowning was a possibility, but they had not confirmed anything.

"At this stage it is a bit of a mystery."

He said police were notified by two members of the public, around 7.40am on Wednesday who could hear someone screaming "help," before noticing something around 500-600metres from the shore.

Advertisement

He said leisure craft were on the scene quickly, with coastguard and the rescue helicopter also deployed.

READ MORE:

• New Year Honours: Hawke's Bay police Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith, MNZM

• Hawke's Bay police seek black BMW thought to be involved in Napier City Medical shooting

• Premium - Hawke's Bay police conducting armed patrols after gang violence 'ramps up' in Napier

• Cops hunt group involved in 'altercation' in Napier CBD

The Coast Guard have managed to retrieve the jet ski in question but there is still no confirmation on the whereabouts of its rider. Photo / Paul Taylor

They located a half submerged jet ski, which has been recovered.

He said they are making inquiries to find out who the jet ski belongs too, but have contacted the owners of jet ski trailers in the area, all of whom are accounted for.