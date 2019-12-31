A search is underway for a possible missing person off the Napier coast near Marine Parade.

Emergency services were notified at around 7.40am on Wednesday after Police received a call from a member of the public saying they "thought they spotted someone a couple of hundred metres out at sea" from Bluff Hill.

Police have confirmed they have received reports of someone falling off a jet ski and have begun a search along with Napier Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue.

A reporter at the scene said there were about eight boats, including the coast guard, as well as a helicopter helping with the search.

The Coast Guard have managed to retrieve the jet ski in question but there is still no confirmation on the whereabouts of its rider. Photo / Paul Taylor

A few onlookers as well as a St John Ambulance are in the neighbouring carpark in the area.

