Traffic north of Auckland may be busy today but will be significantly lighter than the past two days as holidaymakers flee the city, according to NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) data.

Based on previous years' holiday traffic, NZTA is predicting those driving north on SH1 between Puhoi and Wellsford can expect traffic to be busy between 11am and 3pm.

Outside of those hours, however, traffic is expected to be free flowing.

Southbound traffic from Auckland, meanwhile, will be without any delays, NZTA predicts.

Those travelling east on SH2 towards the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty can expect traffic to be busy between 9.30am and 3pm today.

Travellers leaving Wellington can expect busy traffic on SH2 across Remutaka Hill between 10.30am and 1pm. Otherwise traffic should be free flowing.

Christchurch, motorists should expect traffic to be at its heaviest today between 10.30am and noon on SH75 along the Akaroa Peninsula.

On SH1 north of Christchurch, drivers will experience busy conditions on the road for most of the day, 9.30am to 5.30pm.

For the holiday season, NTZA produced a handy travel planner informing motorists when to avoid the motorways for maximum happiness.

Weather, crashes and other unforeseen events could affect predicted travel times. To find the most up-to-date information on your travel route, check the NZTA's Journey Planner.

NZTA's top tips for safe holiday driving

• Check your car is in good "health" before you head off: Check your tyre pressure and tread, windscreen wipers, indicators and lights.

• Take extra care because of increased traffic, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

• Drive to the conditions: whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or amount of traffic.

• Avoid fatigue: take regular breaks to stay alert.

• Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

• Be patient: overtaking is unlikely to make a significant difference to your journey time because of the amount of traffic.