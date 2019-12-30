

Hastings' Shri Guru Ravidass temple has added a large golden dome from India as part of its renovations.

The four-metre tall gold dome was sent from the Punjab region of India in a shipping container. After its three-month journey it now sits proudly atop the Ravidass temple, clearly visible amongst trees in the outskirts of Havelock North.

Funds were raised by the large community at the temple.

"The dome signifies the head of a person. It completes the building and shows that this building is a temple," Harry Kumar, the temple secretary, said.

The dome is part of extensive renovations the community have been undergoing since acquiring the land in 2007.

The area now has a complete temple, dining room, two kitchens and bathrooms, with plans to build a playground and grow more fruit trees in the outdoor area.

The community of over 100 people including many children worship in the temple every Saturday although they always remain open for anyone in the community.

"Everybody is welcome here. Every caste, creed or race can come and spend time here and get any help they need," Kumar said.

The temple is used not just for worship but as a space for the Ravidass community to meet and discuss politics and community issues as well as hold social events.

"Our fundamental laws are to sit together, cook together, share together and discuss together," Kumar said.

"This is our second home," he said.

The Ravidassia religion is a more moderate branch of Sikhism Kumar said, although they often hold events and join with the Sikh temple in Hastings.

Kumar said the wider community of Hastings had been "very supportive" of their temple and construction.