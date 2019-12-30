On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Equestrian park board member Karen Hampton said a dog was found hanging from the neck of a cow, trying to pull it to the ground.
"It's definitely escalating and it's quite scary. Attacking cattle is just a whole other level [from sheep].
"They're starting to not fear people and it's only a matter of time before one of our horses or people gets attacked, I think," Hampton said.
Members of the local community had been monitoring the sheep and keeping an eye out for the dogs since the attacks, but the Davis' have decided to move them because to continue to do that wasn't practical.
"This has been more cost for us on top of the losses," Colin Davis said.
It was the 15th attack on their sheep since June and the couple have lost over 152 sheep to dog attacks in those six months.
"Since the sheep have been moved the dogs have had to find something else to attack," Hampton said.
The council said animal control would continue to search for the dogs.