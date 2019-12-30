

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: The dogs which killed eight sheep in a Christmas attack near Hastings are still on the run and have started attacking cattle, residents say.

Farmers Colin and Denise Davis had eight ewes and one lamb killed in dog attacks on Christmas Eve.

Witnesses described the two dogs as a black and a black and white crossbreed mongrel.

Five days later the dogs have still not been caught.

"Animal control searched for the dog or dogs involved [in the attack] but none were captured," a Hastings District Council spokesperson said.

Since the sheep attack residents in the area have said the dogs have attacked cattle near the equestrian park.

Livestock Agent Carol Milligan said her client's yearling cattle had been attacked on December 27 by what she believed were the same dogs that attacked sheep at the equestrian park.

"These are 250-300kg cows the dogs are attacking. It is just hideous to see the stress and worry that the animals go through," Milligan said.

The injured cow. Photo / Supplied

Equestrian park board member Karen Hampton said a dog was found hanging from the neck of a cow, trying to pull it to the ground.

"It's definitely escalating and it's quite scary. Attacking cattle is just a whole other level [from sheep].

"They're starting to not fear people and it's only a matter of time before one of our horses or people gets attacked, I think," Hampton said.

Members of the local community had been monitoring the sheep and keeping an eye out for the dogs since the attacks, but the Davis' have decided to move them because to continue to do that wasn't practical.

The cow was severely mauled. Photo / Supplied

"This has been more cost for us on top of the losses," Colin Davis said.

It was the 15th attack on their sheep since June and the couple have lost over 152 sheep to dog attacks in those six months.

"Since the sheep have been moved the dogs have had to find something else to attack," Hampton said.

The council said animal control would continue to search for the dogs.

"The dogs would be held at the animal control centre while investigations are being carried out.

"If this resulted in a prosecution, it would be up to the judge to decide whether or not the dogs were destroyed," a council spokesperson said.