The person who died after a snorkelling incident on a Northland lake on Christmas Day has been named.

He was Hanbo Bao, who was also known as Campbell, aged 44 from Albany.

Bao was found unresponsive in the water at the Kai Iwi Lakes near Omamari at about 3pm on December 25.

He was taken ashore, but could not be revived.

A death notice for Bao said he was loved husband of Iris Lin Li and a cherished dad of Sam Bao Lishan.

"A service to celebrate Bao's life will be held at North Shore Memorial Park Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 31 December at 10am," the notice says.

A police spokesperson said Bao's death will be referred to the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."