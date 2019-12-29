Radio host Megan Papas and her husband Andrew huddled inside a boarded-up hotel room as Cyclone Sarai battered Fiji.

"The wind was hectic and we were pretty scared," she said.

The couple could hear the cyclone bashing against their boarded-up windows at their resort on the Fijian island of Matamanoa, but couldn't see anything outside.

They planned to hide in the secure, concrete-walled toilet if the cyclone ripped through their suite, she said.

"When we first got to Fiji, we didn't know that the ferry that we were on was the last one to reach the island...they did one last-minute trip before the cyclone hit."

Two people have died in the storm, the Fiji National Disaster Management Office said.

Fifty-four evacuation centres were active with 2001 displaced people, it said.

BRIEFLY ON #TCSarai as of 5pm (29/12/19)

2⃣ Casualties (1 from Kadavu while Vunidawa man has been found by villagers).

1⃣ 15 yr/o boy is recovering well at the #CWM Hospital after sustaining injuries at Cunningham.

5⃣4⃣ evacuation centres still active with 2⃣0⃣0⃣1⃣ evacuees. — Fiji National Disaster Management Office (@FijiNDMO) December 29, 2019

The Papas were warned about a "tropical depression" as they approached the island, but were "a little bit naive" as to how bad it would get, she said.

Locals were securing the area when they arrived and all of the boats returned to the mainland as there was nowhere to safely store them.

"But I think it was when they told us to stay in our rooms in our villa and they were putting up boards on all the windows to stop them from blowing in from the cyclone, that I was like 'oh my gosh, this is intense'".

Papas said the locals had the situation under control, with torches at the ready when the power cut out.

"It was still pretty nerve-wrecking, but they kept us pretty calm."

Here's a satellite of Tropical Cyclone Sarai, south of Fiji's Viti Levu island. This shows the water vapour satellite channel, depicting the amount of moisture in the middle of the atmosphere.

Sarai is currently a Category 2, forecast to continue moving eastward.

^Tui pic.twitter.com/mK8fIH2rAN — MetService (@MetService) December 28, 2019

Around 30 people were on Matamoanoa when Cyclone Sarai hit, she said.

Yet they were still without water on Sunday, after the cyclone tore up pipes that treated the seawater for drinking and plumbing.

No ferries have come on or off the island and swimming in the sea is also off the travel itinerary, as it still too dangerous, Papas said.

"I heard one of the locals saying he's never seen ferries suspended for three days in a row."

The couple arrived on Boxing Day and will return to Fiji in the New Year.

"We're definitely over the worst of it now," she said.