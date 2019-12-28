A large blaze ripped through a West Auckland home early this morning.

Fire crews from West Harbour, Te Atatu, Henderson, Albany and South Auckland battled the fire at Landsdale Place in Massey at about 5am.

The 11 occupants escaped uninjured, but a neighbour described how they were woken by loud bangs and a bright light shining from over their fence.

North Fire communications shift manager Paul Radden said the fire was well involved when crew arrived. The fire covered an area of 15m by 20m.

One appliance was still at the property this afternoon damping it down.

A neighbour, whose comments were posted on the Henderson Volunteer Fire Brigade Facebook page, said it was really scary and she could feel the heat from inside her house.

The post said the heat was intense, even from her lounge.

"We definitely couldn't walk up the drive," it said.

"Luckily everyone got out okay, so relieved to see all the firefighter crew, or we'd be jumping the back fence to get to safety."

West Harbour Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Zhann Smith said it took about 25 firefighters about 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

Smith said 11 occupants were originally believed to have been in the house at the time of the fire, and one person treated for smoke inhalation.

Smith said it was a timely reminder for people to check they had working smoke alarms.

West Harbour Volunteer Fire Brigade posted on Facebook said it was "absolutely heartbreaking" to attend these types of calls.

"... but thankfully all the occupants made it out safely, with one being looked at by ambulance crews for smoke inhalation."

A fire safety officer is investigating and the cause of the fire is still to be determined.