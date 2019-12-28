

A Hastings resident has won a late Christmas present this year - a new $160,0000 Jaguar car as part of Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion.

The winning ticket was purchased from New World Hastings.

The proud owner of voucher number '1742218' will be one of five lucky Lotto winners that'll walk away with a Jaguar I-PACE All Electric SUV.

The other four winners are from Auckland and Waikato, while one Powerball player, from Twizel, will walk away $17.1 million richer.

The announcement comes days after a fellow Hawke's Bay resident the Lotto second division prize of $18,013, after purchasing a ticket from Tamatea Pak 'n Save in Napier.

Anyone who bought their ticket for Lotto's Triple Dip Christmas promotion is advised to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

Players can phone Lotto on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.