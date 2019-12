One person has died in a tractor accident near a Far North beach.

"I can confirm one person has died after a tractor rolled at Touwai Bay in the Far North about 7.20pm," police said.

"Three other people have been seriously injured.



"Police, Coastguard, FENZ and ambulance are all on scene."

It is unclear whether the death will be counted as part of the official holiday road toll, which currently stands at two.