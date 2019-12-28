A man reported missing from Hamilton on Christmas Day has been found alive.

Brigham Smith was reported missing from a property in the suburb of Glenview at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

Police said this morning they had launched the police boat on the Waikato River in Hamilton in the search for the 24-year-old.

This afternoon a police spokeswoman confirmed he had been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day a family member said they were unable to release a statement.

It follows appeals on social media by worried whānau.