Police are appealing for sightings of a man who went missing from a Hamilton property on Christmas Day.

Brigham Smith was reported missing about 6.30pm from an address in Grandview Heights.

The 24-year-old is 185cm tall, of slim build with short black hair.

He was last seen wearing black track pants, a maroon T-shirt and was

barefoot.

Police and Smith's family have concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen him is urged to contact police immediately on 105

quoting file number 191225/3376.