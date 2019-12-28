The rāhui put in place by Whakatāne iwi Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa following the White Island eruption has been lifted.

The temporary ritual prohibition was lifted at 1pm today after discussions this morning with senior Ngāti Awa kaumatua and cultural experts.

Appropriate karakia was performed by Ngāti Awa tohunga at 1pm, officially lifting the rāhui that was placed within hours of the Whakaari eruption.

Temporary prohibitions on marine activities like fishing and seafood gathering within the Ngāti Awa rohe moana had also been removed.

Just last week, another person had been confirmed dead in the volcanic disaster, bringing the official death toll to 17 with two people still missing.

There were 47 people on or near the island at 2.11pm on December 9 when Whakaari/White Island erupted, spewing gas and ash into the air.

The Ngāti Awa rohe moana covered the Whakatāne, Ōhope and Ōhiwa coastlines, and Rurima, Moutohorā and Te Puia ō Whakaari islands.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa wanted to thank residents, visitors and the public for their respect and support of the rāhui following the eruption.