Flights cancelled as Tropical Cyclone Sarai hammers Fiji

Holidaymakers in Fiji can only sit and wait out a tropical cyclone still hammering the small island nation.

Tropical Cyclone Sarai - upgraded to a Category 2 event yesterday - is averaging winds of up to 100km/h with momentary gusts of up to 140km/h close to its centre, authorities say.

The latest update from the Nadi Weather Office, as at 6am, was that it was moving at a speed of up to 17km/h and people should expect an increase in "damaging gale force winds."





Tropical Cyclone Sarai in full force, been going all night and won’t quit for some time. We’re in lockdown on Sonaisali Island. #TCSarai #FijiNews #CycloneSarai pic.twitter.com/WRXcZnDzT0 — Catharine (@ThePaleoShack) December 27, 2019

Cyclone heading to Tonga

:

Advertisement

It is moving away from the mainland and is expected to head towards Tongan waters between tomorrow and Monday.

The Tongan Met authority has issued a tropical cyclone alert this morning, saying that on its current track, the cyclone was expected to lie about 135km west southwest of Kadavu, Fiji, by about 1pm today.

Photos and video footage online today show damaged homes and trees down in low lying areas. There are not yet any reports of injuries.

There has, however, been flooding

Late last night, the Fiji Meteorological Services Office issued a storm warning in full force for parts of the country.

#FRAupdate



Fallen tree on Matanikutu Road, Tamavua.



Our contractors are on site to clear the road. Please be cautious. pic.twitter.com/Qk2APaunMb — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 26, 2019

Authorities were working to evacuate people living on coastal areas and evacuation centres were being set up to help those affected.

"More evacuation centres are expected to be activated as people living in low-lying areas and coastal areas have started experiencing damaging winds and heavy rain," a media statement said.

Flights cancelled again

Flights from Auckland International Airport and any due to arrive from Nadi are all cancelled today.

Advertisement

On the airport's website, 10 flights due to touch down throughout today and the early hours of tomorrow have been cancelled.

Thirteen flights due to leave Auckland for Nadi have also been cancelled.

READ MORE:

• Tropical Cyclone Sarai is now a Category two storm as it moves down Fiji's west coast

• 'High chance' of tropical cyclone forming near Fiji with track to New Zealand uncertain

• Flights cancelled, holidaymakers stranded as Fiji braces for tropical cyclone

• Flights cancelled as Tropical Cyclone Sarai hammers Fiji

The airlines affected include Air New Zealand, Fiji Airways, Qantas, Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific.

A statement from Air NZ encouraged passengers affected to check its Travel Alerts page for updates, information on rebooking and the flexibility the airline is offering in light of the situation.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their understanding at this time," the airline said.

A New Zealand couple staying on Mana Island - to the west of mainland Fiji - described "intense" winds and heavy rains when the tropical cyclone arrived yesterday.

Melonie Sheppard said they were in lockdown in their room at the resort they are staying in.

"We're being hammered by intense winds and horizontal rains. The resort is providing packed meals and water direct to rooms when they can.

Tropical Cyclone Sarai is bringing in winds of up to 100km/h and at times, 140km/h. Image / www.windy.com

"We are due to fly home [tomorrow] at 2pm, so keeping all fingers and toes crossed that ferry and Air New Zealand services will be up and running again by then," she said.

Just before 5pm yesterday, she said the torrential rain and "incredibly strong winds" had lasted for about four hours.

"Wind is howling and tree debris flying about, doors and windows shaking, huge waves rolling into shore.

"Water now leaking into some rooms - it's a bit scary at times."