A popular hot sauce is being recalled over fears the bottles could explode their contents on users while being opened.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand has announced the product recall of the Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce 17oz and 28oz.

It is a hugely popular hot sauce seen in many takeaways and eateries, as well as in the home kitchen cupboard, and is sold widely in Australian and New Zealand supermarkets.

"A recall is due to the lactic acid build up causing certain bottles to bloat and continue to ferment. Product may splatter on to property or persons on opening," a notice on the authority's website says.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Recalls for processed meat rise drastically as consumers bite down on metal, plastic and glass

• Pet foods recalled

• Large number of meat products from Swiss Deli Ltd recalled, two Pams Finest brand included

• Baby food recalled

The batch being recalled is that marked with the best before date "Mar 2021" and is made in the United States.

People are urged not to open any bottles that feel bloated and to return them to where they were purchased for a full refund.

For more information, visit: Food Standards Australia New Zealand.