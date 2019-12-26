An Auckland woman is on the hunt for the hunk from seat 17C in the hope she can turn a conversation at 30,000ft into a Christmas romance.

The woman - who didn't want to be named - boarded Air NZ flight NZ0441 from Auckland to Wellington on Monday when the handsome stranger took the seat next to her.

Kind, chatty and dapperly dressed, he left her longing to know more about him after the short flight.

Now the woman's sister - who was on the same flight with her 8-month old baby - has contacted the Herald asking for help finding the man.

"Everyone loves a love story, and we were hoping this could be the start of a Christmas romance," the woman's sister said.

The woman was famously picky when it came to men, so this was a special occasion, her sister said.

"For someone to catch her eye is a big deal.

"So if you are the man from 17C, she would really like the chance to go out for a drink and chat some more."

Details are scarce, however.



"He was very tall, handsome, has dark hair - I can't remember what colour his eyes were without being creepy," the woman's sister said.

He was also an engineer and had just moved from Wellington to Auckland two months ago.

He has eight brothers and sisters and was flying home to see his mum on the Kapiti Coast for Christmas.

And it was his family-minded character that really caught the woman's eye.

Seeing the two women travelling with a baby, he offered them his aisle seat in case it would be easier to care for the young one.

He was very chatty during the flight and told them he was going to see his mum for Christmas because most of his brothers and sisters were in Australia.

The woman, who works for a modelling agency, would not normally bat her eyelids at guys because she was very picky, her sister said.

When guys chased her on nights out she often gave them false numbers - or her sister's number instead.

"So I would get phone calls at like three in the morning from guys she had been talking to asking me 'where have you gone'," the woman's sister said.

"And I am like, 'Oh my god'."

However, the woman's sister said now it was payback to see the shoe on the other foot and the woman interested in a guy.

"We really want her to meet someone nice," she said.

"We are not sure if he is single and we might find him and he'll tell us he has a girlfriend, but it's Christmas time and everyone likes a happy ending.

"We are just hoping this might be one."