Police, firefighters and a rescue helicopter are responding to another crash that has again blocked State Highway 5, this time near Te Pohue.

The single-vehicle crash comes the day after a fatal crash on the Napier-Taupo Rd. Two people died and three people were hospitalised near Rangataiki.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the crash about 3.01pm on Tuesday.

Early reports indicate two people have sustained injuries.

The Hawke's Bay Rescue helicopter is on its way to the scene.

The road is closed and traffic management is in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel if possible.

