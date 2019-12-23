An orca is tangled in a cray pot line off Tutukaka, in Northland and the Department of

Conservation is urging people to stay away from the area while it tries to free it.

DoC responded this morning to reports of the orca entangled in the line off Tutukaka and went to look for the mammal.

DoC said it had since located the tangled orca near Tutukaka and its specialist disentanglement team is on site working to free the orca.

''We need space to do this work and request that the public do not approach the orca or DOC crews, stay at least 50m away in boats and do not enter the water,'' A DoC spokeswoman said.

There are three orca in the pod with the large male who is tangled with the line and a large orange buoy.

The spokeswoman said it was DOC's priority to keep the public as well as the orcas safe.

At this point of the operation, DOC couldn't say whether the male was injured.

They have been out on the water since 8.30am trying to free the orca.

No further details are available at this time.