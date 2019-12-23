Irreverent, anti-establishment and downright funny, Dames Jools and Lynda put in another Topp performance at the Auckland Regional Corrections facility for women at Wiri early in December.

It was part of a Howard League graduation event to recognise women who had completed courses in ESOL, Literacy and beekeeping.

Irreverant, anti-establishment and downright funny Jools and Lynda put in a Topp performance. Photo / Michael Craig

New Zealand Herald visuals journalist Michael Craig went along to record the event exclusively for the Herald website and you can watch an edited version of the concert here.

The performance was initially delayed as segregation protocols at the prison meant that there were relatively few prisoners in the audience. The Topp twins intervened and more women were allowed into the concert hall.

Their performance was delayed until more prisoners were allowed into the concert after intervention by the twins. Photo / Michael Craig

The Twins' manager described the show as incredible.