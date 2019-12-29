This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.

Last summer 16 people drowned at our beaches and just over 700 got themselves into such dangerous situations that there's a good chance they wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Surf Live Saving lifeguards.

None of those drownings happened between the flags.

Instead, the people who failed to make it home swam outside of the flags or outside of Surf Life Saving hours. Some were too confident. Some were trying to save others who hadn't followed the key rules for swimming safely at the beach.

Advertisement

Here's 10 simple things you can do to make sure you can safely enjoy the sun and surf this summer.