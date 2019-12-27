This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.
Most of us wouldn't stop to think about how much it costs to save a life.
Not the physical act of leaping into the surf but providing the uniforms for the guards to wear, the flags alerting beachgoers where it's safe to swim, the stretcher to carry them up the beach or the oxygen to help them breath again.
None of this is funded by the Government and each of the country's 74 clubs must find the money each year so they can keep the beaches safe.
That's where NZME wants to help with the launch of a fundraising campaign that will see money go back to local clubs to pay for new equipment and lifeguard training.
Here's the costs of just some of the things your money could go towards.
BETWEEN THE FLAGS: An NZME summer campaign
READ MORE: Why isn't this essential service funded?
READ MORE: Lifeguard rescues two young girls from heavy surf
READ MORE: It costs a young lifeguard $50 every time she does a weekend patrol
READ MORE: How many lives did lifeguards save at your beach last year? Visit our interactive to find out.