This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.

Most of us wouldn't stop to think about how much it costs to save a life.

Not the physical act of leaping into the surf but providing the uniforms for the guards to wear, the flags alerting beachgoers where it's safe to swim, the stretcher to carry them up the beach or the oxygen to help them breath again.

None of this is funded by the Government and each of the country's 74 clubs must find the money each year so they can keep the beaches safe.

Advertisement

That's where NZME wants to help with the launch of a fundraising campaign that will see money go back to local clubs to pay for new equipment and lifeguard training.