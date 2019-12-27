This summer NZME is helping Surf Life Saving to help save lives. The charity relies on the goodwill of thousands of volunteers, fundraising, grants and sponsorship to keep our beaches patrolled. Here's your chance to help raise money for new equipment and lifeguard training.

Last summer 16 people died at our beaches, but thanks to the tireless efforts of nearly 5000 lifeguards just over 700 lives were saved. None of the drownings happened between the flags.

Here's a look at how many hours, rescues and first aid treatments your local volunteers did at each club around the country last summer.

BETWEEN THE FLAGS: An NZME summer campaign

