In June 2018, the Bay of Plenty Times asked the BOPDHB to release an internal review of the culture of the Mental Health and Addiction Services. The DHB declined and instead handed over a powerpoint slide summary of the report. We appealed the decision to the Office of the Ombudsman. Finally, the DHB released a redacted version of document to the BOP Times and DHB staff following the initial advice of the Ombudsman. Here are the findings, which Health Minister David Clark described as "clearly unacceptable".

An "embedded culture of fear" in the mental health and addiction services department at the Bay of Plenty DHB created a "significant" level of clinical risk to patients.

That is according to a report by

