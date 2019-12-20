Kiwis can celebrate the start of the weekend and Christmas break with a "well deserved break of fine and calm weather", MetService says.

Auckland can expect a top of 21C today as chilly southerly winds keep temperatures "modest" across the country, including a high of just 16C in Wellington.

But this should then give way to a spectacular Sunday, MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said.

"Lots of sunshine, not much wind to speak of, just magnifique weather," he said with a smack of his lips.

The fine weather should carry through to Christmas Day for most of the country with a warning for boaters to keep an eye on big swells coming up from the south over the next few days.

Weekend weather forecast 21/22 Dec Mother nature has thrown a few punches our way this week, so it's nice to share the news that most places are lining up for a settled and fairly sunny weekend. There will be a lot of people on the roads so take care, be patient and you can always find the latest weather for your journey at www.metservice.com Kia pai tō rā whakatā (Have a great weekend!) ^AH Posted by MetService New Zealand on Thursday, 19 December 2019

Aucklanders making for their baches today can expect the Southern Motorway out of the city to start getting busy as early as 8am and heavy from 10am-5pm, the NZ Transport Agency said.

Busy roads can be expected all the way to the Coromandel and close to Hamilton and Tauranga.

Aucklanders heading north out of the can expect roads to get busy from 9.30am and heavy from 10.30am-3pm.

Wellingtonians can expect nasty traffic along the Kapiti Coast from 6.30am all the way through to 5.30pm and busy roads north of Upper Hutt from 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Today our meteorologists wrote forecasts for Christmas Day.

Check https://t.co/hnwmGxU1gR to see how they stack up against these historical averages. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/41zwEpMFVp — MetService (@MetService) December 20, 2019

This weekend's sunshine comes after a week where Mother Nature threw plenty of punches at the country with wild and wet weather, MetService's Hines said.

Auckland today can expect isolated showers clearing by evening on its way to 21C. Overnight temperatures dropped to a cool 11C.

However, tomorrow is expected to be a cloud free, radiant 21C with cloudy and sunny periods for the rest of the week and a top of 23C on Christmas Eve and 22C on Christmas Day.

If you're heading away over the Christmas break, look to plan your journey in advance. Avoid holiday congestion by leaving during non-peak hours when traffic is lighter, either early in the morning or late at night. More: https://t.co/AbccuqOYTF. 🚗🚙 ^MF pic.twitter.com/ekGurPoh65 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 19, 2019

Hamilton and Tauranga can also expect possible showers today with tops of 22C, before gorgeous weather on Sunday with tops of 23C and 25C, respectively.

Hamilton will reach 26C on Monday and Tuesday before a top of 24C on Christmas Day.

Tauranga is headed for a top of 23C on Christmas Day and some showers developing.

Saturday's emojicast:



🌤

🌤

🌤🌦

🌦🌦🌤🌤

🌦🌤☀️🌦

🌦☀️🌤

🌤🌤

🌤



🌤🌤

🌤🌤

🌤🌤🌤 ☁️

🌦🌤

🌤🌤🌤

🌤🌤☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) December 20, 2019

Wellington is not quite getting into the summer spirit with a top of just 16C and isolated morning showers.

The capital should then stay mostly fine during the week with temperatures under 20C and a high of 18C on Christmas Day.

VIDEO: Final forecast for 2019, up to Boxing Day https://t.co/7rq92mgMSx via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) December 20, 2019

In the South Island, Christchurch can expect a few morning showers today and top of 17C, before enjoying a glorious Sunday with a top of 25C.

The temperature will then drop to a cloudy 17C again on Monday with a top of 18C on Christmas Day and a few showers.

Those holidaying in Queenstown can expect a fine 21C today and chilly Christmas Day with a top of 16C and a few showers.