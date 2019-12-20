Police have found an air rifle after shots were heard in the Auckland suburb of Ranui.

Residents on a local Facebook page wrote how they heard "a loud pop" before seeing two men flee in a car from a property on Pooks Rd about 8pm last night.

Others reported hearing the police helicopter in the area and that "a couple of gunmen were on the loose".

A police spokesperson today said they received a call from a member of the public about 8pm stating they heard noises that sounded like two gunshots coming from a property on Pooks Rd, Ranui.

Police pictured on Pooks Rd, Ranui, last night. Photo / Supplied

"Police arrived and spoke to a member of the public who saw two people run from an address and leave the scene in a vehicle.

"Police spoke to individuals who came out of the address concerned and the property was subsequently searched by police.

"No further persons were located inside the address, however an air rifle was located."

Police inquiries were continuing.