The sister of a woman killed in a crash on New Year's Eve has spoken out about her heartache, and her wish for road safety these holidays.

Alanna Louise Thom had big plans for 2019, and the world at her feet.

The 24-year-old was going to travel the world, starting with Nepal.

But on the afternoon of New Year's Eve that was all taken from her.

Alanna was killed in a crash as she headed to Dunedin to spend the night seeing in the new and promising year with friends.

At about 1.30pm the car she was in collided with another on State Highway 1 near Waihola, 30 minutes south of Dunedin.

Alanna Thom had the world at her feet - but her life was taken in a crash as she went to celebrate the new year with friends. Photo / Supplied

Alanna died at the scene and a man in the other car suffered leg injuries.

A year on, her family are still reeling from her sudden death - especially her twin sister Ashley.

The official holiday road toll begins today at 4pm and the Herald and police are urging everyone on the roads to take extra care, to protect yourself and others, and drive to survive.

Ashley spoke to the Herald in a bid to get Kiwis to take more care on the roads these holidays and prevent other families from going through the same pain she has felt since Alanna's death.

"It's been so hard for all of us," Ashely said.

" I found myself working every day just to distract myself from the reality of it all.

"I've only just last week left my job to deal with Alanna's death."

Ashley was at work the day her sister died.

She'd heard about the crash but never imagined it involved her beloved twin.

"I was at work and we were all talking about it, a few of the fire crew from work had attended the scene and came back really upset," she recalled.

"I never would have thought when I drove home police would have been at my door."

She said the next few hours and days were a blur.

"It was a nightmare that no one should ever have to go through," she said.

"Losing our sister and my twin at such a young age is such a shock, especially in a car accident.



"Alanna had just been camping with friends and spending time with her sister, she was heading home to spend New Year's Eve with friends in Dunedin.

"It was really hard for us all, we still don't have any answers as to what even happened that day.

"I guess we'll never really know."

Ashely said she and her family would never be the same.

Alanna Thom was a beloved sister and aunty. Her nieces and nephews miss her terribly. Photo / Supplied

Alanna was a much-loved aunty and it was hard for her young nieces and nephews to understand what had happened.

"We will always look at life differently now," said Ashley.

"We are still trying to wrap our heads around what has even happened.

"We try not to think about the crash too much."

"It just sucks, she had so much to live for and was heading in the right direction; she was so excited for her plans for 2019 and finally knew what she wanted to do in the world.

"It's gutting that it was taken so suddenly and we have no control of it.

"Nothing can bring Alanna back."

Ashley said she was deeply affected by what happened.

"I hate seeing fatal car accidents and knowing other families will be going through what we did," she said.

Ashley had a message for anyone travelling over the holidays.

She wanted them to remember Alanna and take extra care when they get behind the wheel.

"Please be safe on the roads, watch what you're doing, watch the road," she begged.

"Don't speed.

"Make sure your car is safe to drive, especially before heading out of town.

"It's not something any family should have to go through."

Stay safe, arrive alive - tips for holiday driving

Slow:

Drive within speed limits, drive at 30km/h or lower in communities, and slow down on rural roads too. Avoid overtaking unless you're sure it's safe.

Sober: If driving, don't drink any alcohol, or take any illegal drugs or medication that could affect your driving.

Sharp: Drive alert – not tired, ill or stressed. Plan your journey so you have plenty of time, and take breaks every two hours on long journeys. Have an eye test at least every two years and wear glasses or contact lenses if needed.

Silent: Phone off or on message service. Minimise other distractions as much as possible, such as fiddling with sat nav/GPS, or tuning the radio.

Secure: Always belt up and insist that everyone else in the vehicle does the same, and adjust head restraints. If travelling with children, ensure you have correctly fitted, appropriate child restraints.

Sustainable: Only drive when you have to.

Source: Brake, the road safety charity