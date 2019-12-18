One of the teen victims of the Whakaari/White Island tragedy has been remembered as a "shining star" whose "spotlight will never dim".

Adelaide-based Zoe Hosking, aged 15, was one of four Australian teens to die when the volcanic island off the Whakatāne coastline erupted on December 9.

She was on a two-week trip on cruise ship Ovation of the Seas with her mother, 48-year-old Lisa Dallow, and her 53-year-old step-father Gavin Dallow, when the trio took the option of visiting White Island.

Zoe and Gavin died in the tragedy. Lisa suffered critical injuries and has since been flown back to Australia for treatment.

All three were well known in the Girl Guide community in South Australia, with the organisation paying tribute to the trio in a moving statement.

"Zoe Hosking was a loved and respected member of the Guiding community in South Australia," Girl Guides South Australia (GGSA) said.

"As a Guide, Zoe built friendships with Guides and Leaders across our organisation. Members of Zoe's unit at Prospect will remember her as a bright and cheerful friend who was always happy to help others out. Her sense of humour and enthusiasm were well known.

"She had recently attended two camps as a Junior Leader for our younger Guides and did a wonderful job."

Zoe had been active in the performing arts and had participated in Girl Guide shows for four years.

GGSA remembered her as a "natural talent – a shining star through her performances and a role model to the young and old".

"Though she will no longer be present, her spotlight will never dim," it said.

"Zoe had the potential to grow into an amazing young woman and fantastic leader of Guides. Her loss is an incredible tragedy which will impact on others for a long time."

Lisa Dallow had become a volunteer for the Guiding movement after her daughter had joined and was a "valued member of our community".

It added that Gavin had also been a big supporter and, along with his wife, had contributed "time, knowledge and expertise" to help out wherever required.

"They were always the first to volunteer to help in any way they could. Lisa had been on multiple camps and had only recently applied to help at our State Camp next year."

Lisa Dallow was flown back to Australia last week on a special medivac plane. She is currently in the specialist burns unit at Melbourne's Alfred Hospital.

After the deadly eruption, her brother, David Francis, had made a mercy dash to New Zealand to try and find his loved ones.

He visited several hospitals before it was confirmed that Lisa was being cared for in Waikato Hospital.

Her life-threatening injuries included burns to 57 per cent of her body.

A statement later issued by the Dallow family said: "We mourn the loss of Gavin and Zoe.

"Gavin was a wonderful son and brother.

"He was a generous man, always helping his family and his community."

"Gavin spent the last three days of the Adelaide Test with his dad, Brian, just days before he left for the fateful trip. We'll miss him at the cricket and we'll miss him at the football.

"Our hearts break at the loss of Zoe at such a young age."