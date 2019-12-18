If you're experiencing balmy weather, make the most of it, as the rain hits and temperatures all around the country are set to drop by at least a couple of degrees tomorrow.

The cool change is the second of three cold fronts to hit New Zealand prior to Christmas Eve.

Although it's still six days away, weatherwatch.co.nz's Philip Duncan said it would be colder than normal on Christmas Day but a high pressure system was also set to grow in the Tasman Sea.

If anywhere, it will be the eastern side of the country, possibly along with Canterbury and the Wairarapa, to get hit by a few showers.

Meanwhile, MetService says an "energetic" cold front is hitting the South Island today causing heavy rain and gale force winds before moving into the North Island tomorrow.

The rain hits the South Island today before making its way up to the North Island on Friday. Image / weatherwatch.co.nz

It will not only bring cooler temperatures but rain, although it won't hit the upper North Island until later in the day.

MetService has issued several severe weather warnings, including full wind warnings for Wairarapa, Wellington and Marlborough Sounds.

Strong wind warnings have been added for Westland, Buller, northwest Nelson, Canterbury Plains, Christchurch, eastern Otago and Horowhenua Kapiti Coast.

A watch for heavy rain has also been added for the Central North Island High Country, Horowhenua, Kāpiti Coast and Wellington.

Meanwhile, weatherwatch.co.nz said many places in the lower and eastern South Island will have highs of between 11C and 15C on Friday.

By Friday night, it expected every single region in New Zealand to be colder than average by between a couple or several degrees for this time of year.

The weather is then expected to clear again on Saturday before another bout of wet weather later on Sunday and into Monday.

Wind Warnings & Watches as a front moves over the country, while a low affects the far south. NW gales pick up this afternoon and evening from Otago to Wairarapa, then SW gales through Clutha, Dunedin and North Otago overnight and tomorrow morning. https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^RK pic.twitter.com/whYnAFK7Dy — MetService (@MetService) December 18, 2019



After Christmas, the country is expected to warm up again as temperatures get back to normal.

Cool Christmas

These towns and cities will have highs between 12C and 15C on Christmas Day

Dunedin

Invercargill

Oamaru

Ashburton

Timaru

Christchurch

North Island cities and a town with temperatures in the mid to late teens:

Wellington

Masterton

Napier

Gisborne