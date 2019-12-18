The family of a Whanganui man murdered in 2011 is calling for his killer to reveal the place he hid his body.

Halcombe man David Owen Lyttle, 54, appeared in the High Court at Wellington this morning for sentencing after being found guilty of killing close friend 47-year-old Brett Hall.

Lyttle told undercover police he'd shot Hall between the eyes in May 2011, burned any evidence, cut up his body, and then buried it in two places on beaches between Whanganui and Bulls. The murder followed a dispute over money.

Hall's body has never been found.

Justice Jill Mallon said she believed Lyttle had shot Hall, but there was no physical evidence to suggest he dismembered him or buried him where he said he did.

It would have taken "considerable skill" to do so with the Stanley knife and hacksaw Lyttle had, and would also have taken "an attitude to a dead human body that would not come naturally".

Justice Mallon said it was possible he lied to undercover police about where he buried the body because he still did not trust them with that information.

Hall was the best man at Lyttle's wedding, and Lyttle was building Hall's home for him. In the weeks before the murder, Hall began to suspect Lyttle was ripping him off, and the pair argued about this.

Justice Mallon said the killing was a "spur of the moment" attack as a result of the argument over money.

During the reading of several emotional victim impact statements today, Hall's family called for Lyttle to reveal where he'd buried the remains.

"I desperately want to lay him to rest," Hall's mother, Levona Joan Hall, said.

"You know where Brett is, please have the decency to tell us where he is."

Lyttle stared straight ahead with a strained look on his face as Hall read her statement, despite her at one point telling him to look at her while she spoke.

Hall described her son's close relationships with his family members, and spoke about how he was living in "7th heaven" on his block of land, where he was building his dream home and hoped to have a large orchard and a garden.

She carried the heavy weight of Hall's death with her for eight and a half years, right up until she heard the guilty verdict, she said.

Hall explained how the murder "destroyed" her life.

"When I would wake up in the morning, my first thought would be 'oh God, not another day'."

Hall's brother, Michael Hall, also called for Lyttle to reveal the location of the body.

"Why are you still keeping him from us?"

He said he had lost his "lifelong friend" and had sank into depression after his brother's disappearance.

Justice Mallon sentenced Lyttle to life imprisonment, with a minimum non parole period of 11 years.

The sentence included an uplift for not revealing the location of the body.

She also gave Lyttle a strike warning.