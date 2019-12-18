Two people have died in two separate crashes in Auckland and Canterbury overnight.

A person was killed in a two-car crash on Old North Rd in Waimauku, West Auckland, just after 9pm.

Police confirmed the victim died at the scene.

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were initially told that two people were in a critical condition, while a third had suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

Just over an hour later, another person was killed in a crash in the Canterbury region.

ROAD CLOSED - HILLSBOROUGH RD, HILLSBOROUGH - 6:10AM

Due to a serious crash a short section of Hillsborough Rd, between Richardson Rd and Goodall St, is NOW CLOSED. Please avoid this route or expect diversions and delays in the area for all traffic. ^TP pic.twitter.com/4I9SljNR5c — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) December 18, 2019

The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Rangitata Island Rd near Ealing, just south of the Rangitata River, just after 10.30pm.

Police initially said there were serious injuries, before confirming this morning that a person had died.

Meanwhile, motorists in Auckland are being told to avoid a busy thoroughfare after a crash shut off a section of busy Hillsborough Rd in the early hours of today.

READ MORE:

• Person seriously injured after crash in Waimauku

• Person dead after truck and car crash on State Highway 1, Wellsford

• SH30 reopens after 10 injured in serious head-on crash near Rotorua

• Serious crash near Waipu: State Highway 1 closed

The two-vehicle crash has closed off a section of the road between Richardson Rd and Goodall St this morning.

Initial reports state there are serious injuries and diversions are in place.

Emergency services have been at the scene since about 5.30am.

Advertisement

The NZ Transport Agency is telling drivers in the area: "If you're heading for the Hillsborough Rd SH20 interchange, please note this closure. Consider using Dominion Rd interchange as an alternative."