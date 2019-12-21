EDITORIAL

As we prepare to put our feet up and enjoy the festive season, it's a good time to reflect on a busy year of amazing stories.

The Herald on Sunday has grieved with the nation at events such as the Christchurch mosque shootings and the eruption of Whakaari/White Island. We've celebrated sporting successes and shared celebrity updates.

We told, for the first time, the account of Pamela Pigeon, the secret WWII spy; we explored the mysterious disappearance 40 years ago of Patrick Cameron; we charted the fall from grace of Detective Sergeant Kevin Burke; we tackled the measles outbreak in a graphic and compelling front page.

We turned our front page black after our national rugby team tumbled out of the Rugby World Cup in Japan. And we presented a young woman's view of the confronting evidence presented to the court during the Grace Millane murder trial.

We spearheaded a special investigation into shortfalls at Middlemore Hospital; we told the stories behind the "up-lifted babies" controversy; we shared author Joy Cowley's sadness as her eyesight began to fail; we revealed the pain endured by families waiting up to three years for coroners' inquests; and we told the uplifting story of Hollie Snell, who "came back from the dead" after a horror car smash.

We also farewelled rugby great Sir Brian Lochore and, only last week, our finest athlete Peter Snell.

There were some very welcome words from Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters last week when he threw his support behind our parent company's plans to keep going in these testing times.

Peters described New Zealand media as "critical to our values, our sense of decency, our sense of freedom". We believe this too and take pride in delivering information to readers which has been filtered for fairness, accuracy and balance.

Just like this newspaper's relationship with politicians, families do not get along all the time. However, this is the time of the year to put our commonalities to the fore, differences aside and celebrate. We're in this wonderful journey together. Let's enjoy it.

Merry Christmas to all and thanks to our readers for your support.