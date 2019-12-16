Wellington SPCA's longest staying dog has finally found a home, after a 434-day wait.

Mojo has been waiting for someone to take him home from the SPCA centre in Newtown since he arrived in August last year, when his previous owner died.

"He's a very, very bouncy, very excitable young man who's just looking for a nice family to call his own," said SPCA central region general manager Ros Alsford at the time.

Mojo is enjoying the large section at his new home in Te Horo Beach. Photo / Supplied

"He's very spoilt here, but he just wants his own family now."

Now he has finally been picked up by a Kāpiti owner, 434 days after arriving at the SPCA.

Te Horo Beach resident Challotte Elliott didn't realise Mojo had been at the SPCA for so long until spoken to by the Herald.

"He's so cute," she said.

"Maybe it was meant to be ... that's quite a cool story itself."

Elliott had seen Mojo's photo on the SPCA website and immediately fell in love with his face and name. She came in to Wellington to see him, then spent the next six weeks frantically putting up a fence around her property so she could take Mojo home.

"I kept ringing up and going 'is Mojo still there?' ... I thought somebody might take him."

Once she brought him home, he was "in heaven" on her large section.

"He's been awesome, and we love him."

Mojo was "just a delight to have".

"Dogs do something to you that makes you go 'aww', like, it just takes away all your frustrations and anger."

Elliott recommended anyone who wanted to adopt a dog look at getting a rescue dog, rather than buying through a breeder or pet store.

Alsford said adopting a rescue pet meant owners were giving an animal a second chance at finding a family to love them.

Mojo's new owner Challotte Elliott (pictured) didn't know he had been at the SPCA for 434 days. Photo / Supplied

People need not be nervous about adopting a dog either, as a canine behaviouralist puts them through "robust" tests to make sure they are safe to be around people.

Animals adopted out by the SPCA are also vaccinated, deflead and dewormed, and are microchipped and desexed.

"Certainly the benefit of adopting is you're giving an animal the second chance at a happy home, a second chance at a nice warm bed and cuddles at night and a nice bowl of food."