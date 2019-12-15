A boat has sailed across an Auckland motorway and blocked traffic in the Epsom area.

Police say they responded to reports of a crash between a car and a utility vehicle towing a large boat on the Southern Motorway around 6.50pm.

The boat, Te Namu, sailed free from its trailer after the crash and skidded on to the road.

The smash happened between the Gilles Rd and Market Rd on ramps, police said.

Fire and Emergency also responded to the crash, which had blocked the motorway.

There were no reports of injuries.