State Highway 1 near Waipu is closed after a serious crash in which two cars collided.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Waipu bypass intersecting with Shoemaker Rd at 9.32am today.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) say SH1 between Nova Scotia Drive and The Braigh is closed.

SH1 WAIPU, NORTHLAND - CRASH 10:15AM

We have received reports of a serious crash, at the intersection with Shoemaker Rd. Please follow instructions of emergency services on site and expect DELAYS. An update will be provided when more information is available. ^CR pic.twitter.com/i6O24oN9Bg — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 13, 2019

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and keep an eye out for further instructions from emergency services.

Police say one person has been seriously injured and an ambulance is at the scene.

Two other people are moderately injured and one person has minor injuries.