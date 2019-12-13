A plane has crashed on the runway at Motueka Aerodrome.

Emergency services were called to the College St address just before midday, where a small fixed-wing aircraft flipped on the asphalt runway when landing.

The pilot - and sole occupant- of the visiting aircraft walked away and was being tended for minor injuries by emergency services.

Two fire trucks attended the incident.

Tasman District Council communications manager Chris Choat said their first concern was for the pilot's safety, and advised the airport would closed until the Civil Aviation Authority gives it the all-clear.