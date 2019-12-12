Firefighters are battling a scrub fire in the Far North caused by a crash.

Police say they were called to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Ramp Road and Inland Road at Lake Ohia at around 5.30pm.

The vehicle had rolled and caused power lines to come down.

One person has been airlifted to Kaitaia Hospital with serious injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman says the downed lines caused nearby scrub to catch on fire.

That has now spread to 50 hectares.

The spokesman said there are 14 crews and three helicopters fighting the blaze and protecting nearby houses.

The spokesman said no one has been evacuated.