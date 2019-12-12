A Melbourne woman missing after deadly volcano blast was celebrating her 21st birthday on a cruise with her family when disaster struck.

Krystal Browitt turned 21 on November 29, less than a week before her family boarded the Ovation of the Seas cruise.

The Herald Sun can confirm Ms Browitt's father, Paul Browitt, was transferred to the Alfred Hospital this morning in a stable but serious condition. His daughter Stephanie remains in a New Zealand hospital while his youngest daughter Krystal is still missing.

Mr Browitt has worked for the Victorian Government for 30 years.

Advertisement

Ms Browitt's mother, Marie, escaped the tragedy unharmed, having opted not to tour White Island and instead remained on the cruise liner.

Fellow vet nursing student Natalie Cirillo told the Herald Sun Krystal's classmates were "absolutely heartbroken".

"She is an amazing friend," Ms Cirillo said. "She is extremely passionate about her studies, loving all animals."

Friends say Krystal loved animals. Photo / Supplied

Friend Angelo Frattasio said Krystal "always had a smile on her face".

"She's an amazing person," he said.

Mr Frattasio said the Browitts were a "very close family that did everything together".

"She (Krystal) was very excited to go on the cruise and excited to relax," he said.

Mr Browitt's colleagues at the State Revenue Office have been receiving support in the wake of the volcano disaster and Commissioner Paul Broderick said "it has been an incredibly sad week".

Advertisement

"It's unfortunate that one of our staff members, Paul Browitt, and his family were affected by the volcanic eruption in New Zealand," he said.

"We have passed on our thoughts and prayers to Paul's wife, friends and family. We are all thinking of them during this tragedy.

"Counselling has been arranged for staff and their family members to help them through this tragedy. Further updates will be provided to staff as new information becomes available."

Treasurer Tim Pallas said it was a tragedy "and we will ensure the best care and support for all those affected.".

Donations have poured in for Krystal and her family. Photo / Supplied

The Browitt's neighbour, Supreetha Konda, said that they were "beautiful" people.

"I can't imagine what Marie is going through all alone," she told Channel 7.

Another friend told the Herald Sun they had been "crying for days".

"Everyone is devastated, lost and confused about how and why this could happen," the family friend said.

"They are humble, deserving, kind. Everyone who is friends with them adores them."

Of Krystal, the friend said: "You hold out hope because that is all you have".

Both Krystal and Stephanie Browitt graduated from Kolbe Catholic College in Greenvale.

Principal Nick Scully said, like all Australians, he was "deeply saddened by the loss of life and injuries caused by the White Island volcano eruption".

"I remain hopeful that Krystal Browitt and the other people currently listed as missing may still be reunited with families and loved ones," he said.

"A 2016 graduate, Krystal is a much-loved member of the Kolbe community that her teachers describe as a beautiful soul.'

"Stephanie Browitt, Krystal's sister and a 2014 graduate, has also been affected by the eruption and we pray for the recovery of her health.'

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane. Photo / AP

"All of the families affected by this tragedy are in our thoughts and prayers and we offer our deepest condolences to everyone mourning the loss of those who have died."

Back in 2011 Marie Browitt posted on Facebook to mark her "precious sweet darling" daughter's 13th birthday, saying Krystal had "a tremendous future" ahead.

Ms Browitt's boyfriend, Daniel Czimmermann, has rushed to New Zealand to join the family in the wake of the tragedy.

Other friends devastated by the news have rallied to support the Browitt family and launched an online fundraiser.

A GoFundMe page created for the family only 14 hours ago already raised more than A$24,610 as of 4.40pm Thurday.

One wrote: "Thinking of our workmate Paul and his family. Wishing strength and love in this difficult time".

A friend said she was "lost for words", while another said the family was in her thoughts and prayers.

Melbourne woman Krystal Browitt, 21, is missing after White Island blast. Photo / Supplied

Ms Browitt's colleagues at Craigieburn's Woolworths store were also "shaken", and were on Thursday offered counselling.

"Our thoughts are with our team member and her loved ones at this difficult time," a Woolworths spokeswoman said.

"We've made contact with her family and offered to assist in any way we can.

"We're also offering our support to her colleagues in Craigieburn, who are understandably shaken by the news."

A woman believed to be a relative of Ms Browitt posted on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon: "Praying that everyone will be okay."

Meanwhile, patients from the volcano tragedy arrived at Essendon Airport about 7.40am this morning.

They were flown in a Lear jet and will be transported to The Alfred hospital for treatment.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed a retrieval team left for New Zealand last night to bring home a seriously injured patient as part of a co-ordinated national effort.

The plane is scheduled to depart Essendon Airport at 8am and return to New Zealand.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos on Thursday said the federal government activated a repatriation plan to bring a number of Australians back home for specialist medical care.

"Our focus is on ensuring the best clinical care for those injured, and support for their immediate family during this difficult time," she said.

- Herald Sun