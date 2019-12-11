Key Points:

Eight people confirmed dead, autopsies and formal identification continues today

Eight more thought to be on island

30 in hospital - 8 in Christchurch, 7 in Middlemore Hospital, 6 in Waikato, 4 in Hutt Valley, 2 in Auckland City, 2 in Tauranga Base Hospital and 1 in Wellington

One injured Australian due to fly from Wellington to an Australian hospital overnight

More Australian patients expected to be flown to hospitals across Tasman in coming days

47 people were on or near the island when the volcano erupted - 24 Australians, nine from the US, five Kiwis, four Germans, two Chinese, two from UK and one from Malaysia

Horrifying footage of how a popular tourist spot was turned into a place of tragedy has been released in a 12-minute video by a tourist who was on White Island minutes before the eruption.

Brazilian Allessandro Kauffman, who shared the video on Facebook, documented the entire trip - from the time the excited visitors boarded the boat to the Island, to the sense of panic when they witnessed the eruption when leaving the island.

Warning: Distressing content



Police said 47 people were on or near the island when the volcano erupted, eight have since died and eight more people are thought to still be on the island. Police said there were no further "signs of life".

The video showed passengers arriving happy on the scenic island. Things were calm, and some took selfies as they walked towards the crater.

Alessandro Kauffmann walking on the island. Photo / Alessandro Kauffmann

The crater lake, seen shortly before the eruption. Photo / Alessandro Kauffmann

Tourists and guides ready to depart the island prior to the explosion. Photo / via YouTube

The tourists had finished the trip when footage showed them witnessing the aftermath of the eruption from on board the boat.

As a giant ash cloud raced across the island, shouts were made for the survivors to get inside the boat as it raced away from the site.

The moment that White Island erupted. Photo / Alessandro Kauffmann

People on board were heard shouting "Oh my god, go, go, go, go, we've got to get out of here."

Kauffmann, who had travelled to White Island with his partner Aline Moura, said they left the island and it "wasn't even five minutes before it erupted".

When the boat returned to the island, they were met with a ravaged landscape. Photo / Alessandro Kauffmann

He said on Instagram: "Some people have extensive burns on their bodies. Two tours on the volcano. Ours was the first. The other one right after...

"This other tour that arrived after couldn't leave in time."