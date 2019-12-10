GRAPHIC WARNING

The surviving sibling of a teenager killed in a car crash has taken a turn for the worse days after her older sister's funeral.

Sunmara Alexander, 15, remains in a critical condition in a hospital in Auckland where she has been since the crash that killed 17-year-old sister Tayla on November 27.

The girls' father, Jason Alexander, has been giving online updates on her condition and gave some bad news yesterday.

"After talking to one of the surgeons earlier today, my heart is breaking and strength is fading.

"Sunmara is in a very bad way. Apart from her amputation to [her] arm, they have also had to cut more muscle from her body, as infection is setting in.

"They seem to think they will need to take more off her arm and most likely one of her feet.

"They can't promise just how high on the leg they will need to go," he said.

Tayla Bray Alexander, 17, died in a car crash on Port Hills on November 27. Photo / Supplied

"If she can't fight the infection off in the next 24 hours, then they said she will more than likely die from her wounds."

Sunmara has had a number of amputations and could have to have further limb amputations, her father revealed.

He acknowledged that the doctors and medical staff involved in his younger daughter's care were doing their best, but that they could only do so much until the choice came that they had to let her go.

"It breaks me to say this. I pray she proves them wrong and continues to fight."

Sunmara, a student at Ashburton College, was critically injured and suffered severe burns to her body when the car she and her sister - as well as at least two other teenagers - were in crashed on Port Hills, Christchurch, late that Wednesday night.

The vehicle caught fire shortly afterwards and emergency services were called to Summit Rd about 11pm.

Members of the public rushed to help the group using a craft knife to try and get them out before emergency services arrived.

Jason Alexander has been living a parent's nightmare since the accident - travelling to Auckland to be with his younger daughter before heading back to Ashburton for his older daughter's funeral service last Thursday.

The day after burying one daughter, he was on a flight back to Auckland to be with the other.

A Givealittle fundraising page has been set up by friends to help support Jason Alexander and his family.

As of 7.30am today, just over $17,800 had been donated by generous members of the public.

Despite the family's loss and current situation, Jason Alexander said he had forgiven the teenage boy who was driving the vehicle at the time.

*To donate to the family, visit the Givealittle page: A father's worst nightmare.