Park Island in Napier was under lockdown tonight as police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area.

The Armed Offenders Squad was called out to the scene and the area was put in lockdown about 6.30pm.

People are believed to be in the area and have been escorted to sports club rooms in the area.

A male gunman has reportedly been taken into police custody.

More to come.

The armed offenders squad were called out to Park Island. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police make a move at Park Island. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police respond to an armed incident at Park Island. Photo / Paul Taylor