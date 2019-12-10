Key Points:

Five confirmed dead, eight missing, 31 in hospital after White Island volcano erupts twice

There were 47 people in total on the island, 38 of them were from the cruise ship Ovation of the Seas

Thirty-four injured people and five bodies were taken off the island by heroic rescuers in the face of extreme danger, says PM

Police say there are no further signs of life on the island, following flyovers late on Monday

Many of the victims are tourists from Australia, the UK, China, Malaysia and the US

A 15-year-old Adelaide schoolgirl and her family are among those missing in the White Island disaster.

Gavin Dallow, 53, his partner Lisa Hosking, 48 and daughter Zoe Hosking were on a two-week Royal Caribbean cruise around New Zealand which left last Wednesday, the Adelaide Advertiser reported.

Zoe's school, St Aloysius College, released a statement saying information was scant but that the Year 9 student was definitely among the missing.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Zoe and her family," the school says.

"We know that you share our sadness at this time. We turn to our loving God to give us strength and courage in the days ahead."

Adelaide lawyer Gavin Dallow, his partner Lisa Hosking and 15-year-old Zoe Hosking are among the missing. Photo / Facebook

Dallow's family confirmed to the Advertiser that the trio had been on a day trip to White Island on Monday and were yet to hear if they were safe.

Gavin's father Brian Dallow said he had been in touch with authorities but hadn't heard from them since last night.

""I'm wrecked … we had the phone with us all last night," Dallow said.

"We don't know anything, we haven't heard anything."

At least 11 Australians remain unaccounted for after the White Island eruption. Photo / File

The family was scheduled to head to Wellington on the cruise and then dock in Sydney on December 16.

The Dallows said a family member would fly to Auckland to search hospitals for the trio.

Lisa Hosking and Zoe Hosking. Photo / Supplied

Gavin and Lisa Dallow on their wedding day in 2017. Photo / Facebook

Dallow is a lawyer. Hosking, who is originally from Melbourne, is a petroleum engineer.

The family are among 24 Australians believed to have been on the island at the time of the eruption.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said today that 13 Australians have been hospitalised , and 11 are unaccounted for.