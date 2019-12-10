A magnitude 5.3 earthquake has rattled the Gisborne area and around the east cape, including near the scene of yesterday's White Island eruption.

The shallow quake struck 25km south of Gisborne just before 1pm. It was widely felt in Whakatāne, which is still reeling from the volcanic eruption.

It was 29km deep and felt as far afield as Cambridge, Hunterville, Dannevirke and even Wellington.

Geonet says the earthquake is not related to the White Island eruption and has confirmed it did not trigger a tsunami. Police said there had not yet been any reports of injuries or damage.

Advertisement

A school in Gisborne called the shake a "biggie".

A notice on Te Kura o te Muriwai school said: "That was a biggie. There was some movement of resources and no damage, but otherwise all good. Tamariki and staff all accounted for."

A M5.3, 29km depth earthquake has just occurred off the coast of Gisborne. This earthquake is unrelated to the eruption at Whakaari/White Island. Over 1800 people have filled in a felt report for this quake. Drop, Cover and Hold during earthquakes #eqnz https://t.co/dE3ezNpqpc pic.twitter.com/5rPUhiAgiB — GeoNet (@geonet) December 10, 2019

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was a "generous shake" - some shops had reported stock falling off the shelves, and some traffic jams.

She felt her car shaking while sitting in traffic, but it's over now and they'll have a damage assessment in about an hour.

Craig Little, mayor of nearby Wairoa, in Hawke's Bay, described the earthquake as a "beauty" saying it was quite severe and long.

"We were just having a Civil Defence meeting so we had the right people in the room if anything went wrong, but all good. Wairoa certainly felt it."

Happened to be working on reception for that strong shake #Gisborne. Well done to all our visitors for looking after each other, especially Te Kura o Whatatutu students who'd just arrived at the museum and knew just what to do to stay safe - you were braver than me! #eqnz — Tairāwhiti Museum (@Tairawhiti_muse) December 10, 2019

Gisborne locals have reported the quake to be strong enough to tip over bookshelves.

"It was a scary one - rolling and jolting for what seemed like about a minute," Marianne Gillingham said.

Advertisement

William Wilson said it felt much stronger than the 5.3 magnitude reported by authorities.

A GNS Science public alert said it may have been felt in Gisborne, Mātāwai , Tolaga Bay, Wairoa and other surrounding areas.

It was a decent shake here in Napier. #eqnz https://t.co/2nKRaqXy4n — HannahFurlongGiddens (@GiddensHannah) December 10, 2019

Gisborne District Council issued an alert on its social media pages asking: "Did you feel that one? Hope you did 'drop, cover, hold'."

Locals commenting on the council's Facebook page reported feeling it strongly around the city.

"Kōpua Hill rocked!" one said.

"Yes - I felt that. Very freaky," another wrote.

It’s all happening on the east coast of the NI #eqnz #eruption pic.twitter.com/DclbVcWQfB — Greg Hirst (@Gregwithoneg) December 10, 2019

Another weak earthquake has struck 10km south of Whanganui, on the other side of the island.

The 3.1 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 23km at 1.39pm and caused mild shaking.