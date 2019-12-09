Two hero cops who stopped the suspected Christchurch mosque gunman can be named for the first time today.

The pair who apprehended the alleged shooter were Senior Constable Jim Manning and Senior Constable Scott Carmody of Canterbury.

An interim name suppression order was lifted by the courts today.

They managed to ram the vehicle to a halt and arrest the suspect on March 15.

Advertisement

"From our perspective we were doing our job and I know our colleagues would have done the same thing in that situation," Manning and Carmody said in a joint statement issued by police.

"Our actions are reflective of who we are as police officers and as Kiwis.

"Every day when we go to work the safety of the community is our priority and that was our focus when we made that arrest on 15 March."

The moment the accused Christchurch mosque gunman was dragged from his car and arrested.

In the weeks following March 15, Manning and Carmody - who have both have worked in Canterbury District for the past 26 years - were visited by the commissioner and the Duke of Cambridge and presented with the Commissioner's Gold Merit Award.

"Such honours are very humbling but this award is for all police officers who put themselves in harm's way every day," the officers said.

READ MORE:

• Christchurch mosque shootings: Police reveal how they caught the alleged gunman

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said the officers' actions spoke volumes to who they are as people and as police officers.

"They put their lives at risk to stop the alleged gunman and stop further harm," he said.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Christchurch man who supported mosque gunman jailed for threat to become NZ's first serial killer

• Jacinda Ardern determined to stop alleged Christchurch mosque gunman from spreading hate at trial

• Christchurch mosque shootings: Hero cops who stopped accused gunman revealed

• Christchurch mosque shootings: Accused gunman Brenton Tarrant pleads not guilty

"The events of 15 March were truly tragic and something we as a country have never seen before and I would hope never see again."

Police Commissioner Mike Bush, Senior Constable Jim Manning, HRH Prince William, Senior Constable Scott Carmody, Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price.

Manning joined the Police in 1987 and Carmody joined in 1993.

Although name suppression has been lifted that does not change the fact that the matter is still before the courts and means that Manning and Carmody are not in a position to speak further to their actions.