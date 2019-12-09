

Multiple firefighters and police are still on the scene of a major flammable liquid spill inside a Mount Maunganui industrial premises.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a report about the spill at the Lawter (NZ) Ltd premises in Totara St was received about 4.05 pm.

Seven fire appliances from Rotorua, Tauranga, Greerton and Mount Maunganui responded and Te Puke brigade was put on standby, the spokeswoman said.

The leak was coming from inside the building and as well as staff, locals living and working area were evacuated, she said.

If you're in the Totara Street and Hewletts Road area its likely you'll be able to smell a strong chemical odour. This... Posted by Bay of Plenty Regional Council on Sunday, 8 December 2019

Most of Totara St near the spillage was cordoned off including access to Whareroa Marae.

Multiple firefighters on the the scene of major chemical spill in Totara St. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Apart from the members of Rotorua brigade who has since left, the firefighters were still on scene and it was unknown how long they were expected to be there, she said.

There were no reports of injuries, the Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said.

However, Bay of Plenty Regional Council has taken to Facebook to warn residents to avoid the area and close their doors and windows if they notice a strong odour.