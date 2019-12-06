By Julia Gabel

Auckland is expected to be hit with heavy rain and possibly severe thunderstorms and hail later today.

Parts of Northland, Great Barrier and Coromandel are also in line for heavy downfalls.

Showers are expected this afternoon, and residents are being warned of the possibility of slips and flash flooding in low lying areas.

Heavy rain is expected to lash other parts of the country later today as well, with Hokitika and Westland already feeling the brunt of bad weather.

Extensive rain and strong winds have been battering the West Coast. Photo / Facebook

Haast, Fox Glacier and Franz Joseph have all been cut off after part of a bridge on State Highway 6 near Te Taho collapsed in heavy rain overnight.

Extensive rain and strong winds have been battering the region, with several weather warnings still in place.

West Coast Civil Defence Emergency Management Group's Simon Bastion says it's going to cause a lot of disruption for locals and motorists.

Part of Little Man Bridge on State Highway 6 near Te Taho collapsed in heavy rain overnight. Photo / Facebook

He says there are no detours available for that highway, so people will have to wait until it's repaired. Power is still out in the Fox Glacier area.

State Highway 6 Haast to Makarora and from Fox Glacier to Haast are also closed.

Power supplies in some areas of Fox Glacier have been disrupted, with Franz and Fox Glacier residents asked to conserve water on public supply lines.

There is heavy weather forecast for Hokitika, with thunderstorms also approaching Greymouth, Kumara, Shantytown, Ross, Kokatahi, Kowhitirangi and Lake Kaniere.

Lighting, hail and torrential rain are expected in these areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in force for Nelson, Buller, Westland and the Canterbury high country.

Canterbury is being warned of strong winds that could reach up to 120 kmh, while heavy rain is expected in parts of the area.

Heavy rain is expected in the Taranaki area from this evening, and in the central North Island from tomorrow.

In the capital city, winds could reach severe gales in exposed places.

In the lower south, heavy rain is also expected in Fiordland and Doubtful Sounds.