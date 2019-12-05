The National Aquarium in Napier could close as early as the end of 2022 if an expansion at a cost now dwarfing initial estimates does not get off the ground.

The fears have been expressed by new Mayor Kirsten Wise after the completion of a business case study, which puts costs of "Project Shapeshifter" at $77 million — a whopping 70 per cent more than the oceanpark figure of $45 million signposted when the Napier City Council's hopes for the aquarium were made public in August 2017.

The Council had budgeted a $10.2 million city contribution, proposing to obtain funds from others sources, including now seeking up to $35 million from Government funding.

A council statement says that as the business case was being prepared, itself costing over $700,000, issues relating to the state of the current facilities and new best practice guidelines for aquarium design and animal welfare emerged,

Advertisement

New Mayor Kirsten Wise said the information was "completely unexpected" and added: "Unfortunately, unless this is adequately addressed, closure of the National Aquarium will have to be considered."

"We now know that the aquarium has approximately three to five years' operating life left," she said, a statement indicating the Aquarium could be lucky to make the 50th anniversary of the Marine Parade landmark's opening in the mid-1970s.

"It would then need investment beyond what has been earmarked ibn the Long Term Plan," Wise said. "Without this redevelopment, closure would become inevitable."

"This is where the proposed new facility comes into its own – by creating a national centre that will provide a unique experience not found anywhere else in the world, showcasing research, education, environmental stewardship, indigenous knowledge and science," she said.

"What makes this proposed centre unique is the opportunity to tell the story of Aotearoa New Zealand from mountain top to deep trench. The aim is to promote the best of environmental science with Te Ao Māori, the Māori worldview and other indigenous peoples of the Pacific."

The business case has been submitted to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Provincial Development Unit, and is a culmination of months of national and international information gathering, including soliciting feedback from environmentalists, educators, researchers, iwi, youth and the public as well as engaging US aquarium architects EHDD and fundraising consultancy AskRIGHT.

The Council says Project Shapeshifter is "not just an expansion" of the current aquarium, but a proposal to build a new, nationally significant National Aquarium and Oceans Centre. The project's vision is creating a place where land and sea are joined, where the stories of the ocean are told by hapū, conservationists, scientists, volunteers, and most importantly by the species that make the ocean their home.

The Council says current facility, including the original circular building which would have to be demolished, represents an outdated form of aquarium, in which exhibits of aquatic wildlife are set up for the public to view.

Advertisement

"In contrast, modern aquaria seek to inform and raise awareness of environmental issues and empower visitors to actively support the conservation of species and ecosystems through smaller actions or larger commitments," the Council says.