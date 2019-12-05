One person is critical after a serious crash between motorcycle and truck, closing part of the Napier-Taupō Rd.

A motorcycle and logging truck have collided on State Highway 5 near Te Pohue.

St John were called at 6.02am and sent two ambulances, a rapid response and a helicopter.

A St John media spokeswoman said they were still on the scene.

Early indications are there are serious injuries and motorists should avoid the area and delay travel if possible.

There are no detours in place.

More to come.