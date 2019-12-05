COMMENT:

High-flying Cabinet minister Kris Faafoi is in trouble.

Jacinda Ardern will be demanding answers about a Newshub story which appears to show Faafoi intervening in an immigration case when he was Associate Immigration Minister on behalf of a friend, Opshop singer Jason Kerrison.

The personal Facebook and text communication between the pair – apparently given by Kerrison to the news outlet - reveals a willingness by Faafoi to contact people in Immigration New Zealand who "can speed things up".

Kerrison's mother was having difficulty getting a partnership visa for her husband in Kenya.

READ MORE:

• 'Bro I have a plan': Kris Faafoi offered to help in friend's immigration case

• Kris Faafoi wants to set public broadcasting policy to last for up to 25 years

• Kris Faafoi hears from homeless at Open Arms in Whangārei

• Premium - Kris Faafoi gets serious about politics, housing and helping the little people

In another text it appears as though Faafoi is helping out but knows he shouldn't be seen to be helping.

"Bro, it's moving. I can't put anything in writing," Faafoi says.

Advertisement

Using one's ministerial position to help a friend is not only a breach of the Cabinet manual, it is sackable offence and has claimed the job of a minister before.

Nick Smith was forced to resign from the Cabinet in 2012 when it emerged that as ACC minister in the previous term, he had intervened on an ACC case for a friend.

Prime Minister John Key said at the time: "The resignation follows questions about Dr Smith's judgment in supporting an ACC claimant while he was minister during the previous term.

"It is important that ministers are seen to actively manage both real and perceived conflicts of interest in the exercise of their duties."

Smith's demise and subsequent vacancies led to the early elevation of Simon Bridges to a ministerial post outside Cabinet.

Bridges put out a measured statement tonight, not demanding Faafoi's resignation but saying Ardern has serious questions to ask of Faafoi.

And he is right about one thing when he said that Faafoi had let Ardern down.

He has been an excellent minister and was promoted in the July reshuffle from minister outside Cabinet to inside Cabinet.

Advertisement

He has a big workload and some important work on his plate, not least the restructure of public broadcasting in New Zealand which Cabinet is likely to look at next week.

Ironically the one thing that would save Faafoi is a lie.

If Faafoi wasn't actually helping his mate's mother, but was only telling his mate he was helping, then he might get to keep his portfolios.

Those are the questions that Ardern will need answers to – and the answers cannot just come Faafoi himself but from the Immigration Service.

If he gets to keep his job, he will at least have provided a salutary lesson to every minister to keep a better watch of their obligations as ministers and to the Government's reputation.